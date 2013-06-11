Video

A Turkish court has sentenced four men over the "reckless killing" of a nine-year-old south Wales girl who drowned on a river when a raft capsized.

Cerys Potter, from Llancarfan, Vale of Glamorgan, died in 2010 in rapids on a nine-mile (14km) stretch of the Dalaman river near the Aegean coast.

The four men were each given a five-and-a-half-year jail term. They have 10 days to appeal against the verdict.

Speaking from Turkey, her father Terry, of Llancarfan, gave his reaction to Radio Wales, and said "no sentence is long enough".

