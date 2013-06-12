Video

The charity Joshua's Wish has been closed, leaving over 60 young people thousands of pounds out of pocket.

They had letters saying an Australia trip was cancelled but airline agents say flight tickets are still valid.

Each had raised £3,000 for the charity, which was founded in Wales and formerly known as The Joshua Foundation.

In a tweet, the organisation's founder Sarah Cornelius-Price said: "I am unable to comment on the closure of Joshua's Wish."

Graham Down, appointed as an insolvency practitioner following the closure of Joshua's Wish, told BBC Wales Today the charity was not able to meet its debts.

Debt-hit children's charity closed