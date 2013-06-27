Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Welsh government: First day for new cabinet members
Wales' new Education Minister Huw Lewis began his first full day in the job on Thursday after a reshuffle prompted by the resignation of Leighton Andrews.
Other Welsh government cabinet changes include Jeff Cuthbert, who takes over from Mr Lewis as minister for communities and tackling poverty.
Ken Skates replaces Mr Cuthbert as deputy minister for skills and technology.
Vaughan Gething is appointed to work with Mr Cuthbert in a newly-created post of deputy minister for tackling poverty.
Daniel Davies reports.
-
27 Jun 2013
