A woman whose 15-year-old son died after swimming at a reservoir near Merthyr Tydfil in 2006 is warning others not to make the same mistake.

Reuben Morgan's mother Maxine Johnson made the comments following the deaths of two men at the weekend.

A 52-year-old man died at the Pontsticill Reservoir in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday after going for a swim while a 24-year-old man died at the nearby Cantref Reservoir on Sunday.

Meanwhile, another man died after reportedly falling into a river at Chirk, near Wrexham, on Tuesday.