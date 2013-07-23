Media player
Video
Royal baby: Mothers at University Hospital of Wales share birth
New mothers in Cardiff have been reacting to the news their children were born on the same day as the future king.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their as yet unnamed son at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, at 16:24 BST on Monday.
At the University Hospital of Wales, Bethan Rees had her son Gwyn, and Misa Gallagher welcomed Kai on the same day.
They spoke to Rebecca John.
23 Jul 2013
