A £290,000 grant awarded to a company owned by a family behind a debt firm which was stripped of its operating licence last year has been defended.

Cwmbran-based Yes Loans was told to stop selling loans by the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) for "deceitful and oppressive" practices in March 2012.

A new firm, We Fight Any Claim, says the grant pays for staff training with cash going directly to the providers.

The Welsh government has rejected calls for a review.

Caroline Evans reports.

£290,000 training grant defended