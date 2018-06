Video

This week Wales Today is reporting on waste and how Wales deals with it.

Fly-tipping - the illegal dumping of rubbish - costs taxpayers more than £2m a year to clear up.

There were 40,000 incidents of fly tipping in Wales last year.

But councils are clamping down and starting to share their intelligence on the issue.

Matthew Richards has been to Blaenau Gwent to see how its council team is putting some fly-tippers on camera.