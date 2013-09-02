An announcement is due later about whether Gareth Bale will feature in the Wales squad travelling to Macedonia for a World Cup qualifier on Friday, says BBC Radio Wales sports commentator Rob Phillips.

It follows Real Madrid breaking the world transfer record on Sunday evening to sign the Tottenham forward.

The Wales star has agreed a £300,000 per week, six-year deal after sealing an £85.3m (100m euros) move which eclipses the amount Real paid Manchester United for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009.

