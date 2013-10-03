Video

A giant artwork in the centre of Newport is being demolished days after attempts to have it preserved failed.

Campaigners had planned to hold a protest this weekend at the site of the mural, which depicts the 1839 Chartist uprising in the city.

But barely a fortnight after heritage body Cadw declined to list the 1970s mosaic, the diggers have moved in.

Newport council has said moving the mural would cost £600,000 and might not work.

Nick Palit reports.