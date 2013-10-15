Media player
Diets causing more harm than good, says health psychologist
Diets are causing more harm than good, according to a health psychologist who says the Welsh government should stop advising people to lose weight.
It comes as a new poll, commissioned for BBC Wales' Live Longer Wales season, suggests two thirds of Welsh people have been on a diet - but more than half do not maintain their target weight.
Tim Rogers reports.
The full report will be on Week in Week Out on BBC One at 22:35 BST on Tuesday, 15 October.
