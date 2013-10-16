Media player
Forest school: Helping children connect with nature
Most children in Wales do not feel connected to nature, according to a study carried out by a wildlife charity.
The UK-wide report comes as a result of the RSPB's growing concerns that generations of young people have little or no contact with the natural world - something they say is one of the biggest threats to nature in Wales.
So how do you get children interested in nature?
BBC Wales reporter Sarah Easedale went along to a Forest School lesson in Grangetown in Cardiff, where children are at their happiest when searching for bugs and tadpoles.
16 Oct 2013
