Hadyn Ellis building
Cardiff University 'superstar' £30m science centre opens

A £30m new medical science centre will bring together some of Wales' most eminent scientists under the same roof at Cardiff University.

The Hadyn Ellis building has been officially opened by the economy and science minister Edwina Hart.

The new facility will focus on cancer and mental health research.

It will see world-leading experts in conditions like Alzheimer's disease and stem cell cancer research working together for the first time.

BBC Wales health correspondent Owain Clarke reports.

  • 07 Nov 2013
