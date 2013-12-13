Video

The Prince of Wales met school children and charity workers when he visited Newport's Tredegar House on Friday.

Prince Charles toured the 17th Century mansion and met members of Girl Guiding Gwent as well people involved in a small community allotment project.

After his tour, he joined a reception to celebrate the success of the Prince's Prime Cymru mentoring programme in Wales, which helps unemployed over 50s back into work.

As part of his visit to Wales he also met staff at the Abergavenny Chronicle newspaper, and was the first member of the royal family to visit Ewenny Priory Norman church, in the Vale of Glamorgan, for 600 years.