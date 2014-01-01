Video

The honorary consul for Romania in Wales says he does not expect a wave of migrants following the lifting of immigration restrictions for people coming from Romania and Bulgaria.

The measures introduced in 2007 and designed to control the number of people coming to the UK to seek work or claim benefits were lifted on New Year's Day 2014.

Clive Williams said his experience of dealing with Romanians in Wales was that the UK was not the "country of choice" for Romanians intending to work abroad.

He told Felicity Evans at Radio Wales what he expected to see happen.

Eastern European migrant curbs end