Video

Missing teenager Nida Ul-Naseer was angry and tearful about her future before her disappearance on December 28, her sister has said.

Speaking at a news conference Shamyla told journalists that her family's status as asylum-seekers prevented Nida from going to university.

Shamyla also described how Nida's disappearance had affected her, saying that she missed her all the time.

Gwent police say they are keeping an open mind about her whereabouts.

Hywel Griffiths reports.