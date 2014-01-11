Media player
Dramatic sea rescue to go on display in Fishguard
The story of one of Wales' most dramatic sea rescues will soon be told at a public display in Fishguard.
The Charterhouse Lifeboat crew became heroes overnight after successfully saving all but one member of a Dutch crew, who found themselves in trouble off Fishguard Harbour in 1920.
Now a group working to restore the 100-year-old boat have been given lottery money to help promote their cause.
Abigail Neal went to meet them.
