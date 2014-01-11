Video

The story of one of Wales' most dramatic sea rescues will soon be told at a public display in Fishguard.

The Charterhouse Lifeboat crew became heroes overnight after successfully saving all but one member of a Dutch crew, who found themselves in trouble off Fishguard Harbour in 1920.

Now a group working to restore the 100-year-old boat have been given lottery money to help promote their cause.

Abigail Neal went to meet them.