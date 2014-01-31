Media player
Legal highs 'tried by 12-year-olds' say drug workers
Children as young as 12 are trying chemicals which mimic the effects of cannabis and ecstasy.
That is according to the Gwent Drug Intervention Programme which says so-called legal highs are a growing problem.
Sold in brightly coloured packaging, most are not covered by drugs laws because they are chemically different to their illegal counterparts.
A Welsh government scheme is trying to address the problem by analysing substances for free and publishing the side effects on the internet.
Paul Heaney reports.
31 Jan 2014
