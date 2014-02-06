Video

A chef who stabbed his girlfriend 40 times and waited five hours before calling 999 has been found guilty of murder at Swansea Crown Court.

Steven Williams, 31, said "will you just die?" after attacking Joanna Hall at her flat in Tenby, Pembrokeshire.

Williams, of Tenby, who denied murder, claimed a "mad man" must have broken in while he was out briefly.

But Ms Hall, 35, who had just started seeing him, was able to describe the attack from her hospital bed.

She died three weeks later.

Outside court, friend Tony Oram read a statement on behalf of Joanna Hall's family saying they were "relieved and delighted" at the verdict.

