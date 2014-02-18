Achievement in the Pisa international school tests is vital if Wales is to have a successful economy, Welsh Education Minister Huw Lewis has said.

Wales fell behind the rest of the UK in the last science, maths and reading test results released last December.

On Tuesday, Mr Lewis said the tests showed if young people had the skills both they and the economy needed.

Schools should introduce voluntary Pisa-based tests to see how they could improve their performance, he said.

Education correspondent Arwyn Jones reports.