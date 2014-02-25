Media player
Point of Ayr memorial to preserve Ffynnongroyw identity
Work on a memorial to the last operational deep pit in north Wales is under way, in a bid to celebrate the "identity" of a Flintshire village.
Point of Ayr Colliery, near Prestatyn, closed in 1996 after more than 100 years of mining.
Most boys from the adjacent village of Ffynnongroyw followed their fathers and grandfathers down the pit.
However, there are fears that younger residents are in danger of forgetting the area's mining heritage.
Matthew Richards reports for BBC Wales Today.
25 Feb 2014
