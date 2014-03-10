Sports clubs across Wales are feeling the pinch as councils make cuts to try and balance their budgets.

Carmarthenshire council voted last week to freeze planned rises to sports pitch fees, pending a review, in the face of protests.

In Newport, members of Belle Vue Park Bowls Club in Newport have taken charge of two bowling greens currently run by the local authority.

Dr Nadim Haboubi, chairman of National Obesity Forum Wales, said cuts to council leisure services would have a "disastrous" impact on the fight against obesity.

Gareth Lewis reports.

Obesity fears over council cuts