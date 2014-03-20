Media player
BBC's Dylan Thomas centenary programmes unveiled
A series of BBC programmes marking the centenary of Dylan Thomas's birth has been unveiled.
Among the events planned is a weekend-long radio festival in the poet's former home of Laugharne in Carmarthenshire from 2-5 May.
The season also includes the television drama A Poet in New York, starring Tom Hollander, which will be shown on BBC One Wales and BBC Two, and a number of documentaries exploring the writer's life.
Nicola Heywood Thomas spoke to Peter Johnson on BBC Radio Wales.
