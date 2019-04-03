Media player
Welsh Labour's 2019 spring conference
Watch live coverage of the 2019 Welsh Labour conference in Llandudno.
This page will show proceedings on the main stage on Saturday 13 April, from 0930 to 1730 BST, and Sunday 14 April, from 0930 to 1300 BST.
The webcast will show proceedings, with a break for lunch and if events are taking place away from the main stage.
It will include English translations of speeches in Welsh - BBC Cymru Fyw will show an untranslated webcast.
See the BBC News website for the latest political updates.
See the BBC News website for the latest Wales Politics updates.
03 Apr 2019
