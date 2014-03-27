Media player
Cardiff incinerator: High Court legal challenge dismissed
Campaigners trying to halt construction of a waste incinerator in Cardiff have lost their High Court challenge.
The Cardiff Against the Incinerator (Cati) group had concerns about the safety of the plant, operated by Viridor near Splott.
Plans are to burn rubbish from homes and businesses from across south Wales at the Prosiect Gwyrdd incinerator.
Following the judgement, Cati said it planned to appeal.
Splott councillor Huw Thomas said it has left the community with an unwanted facility on its doorstep.
27 Mar 2014
