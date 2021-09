The sheer scale of Natural Resources Wales' (NRW) responsibilities means conservation work could be sidelined by more urgent issues, RSPB Cymru has said.

The comments come as Wales' environment body marks its first anniversary.

Meanwhile naturalist Iolo Williams claimed the organisation was "too close" to the Welsh government.

But NRW insists it is independent.

Iolo ap Dafydd reports.

