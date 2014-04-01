The family of a mother and baby whose bodies lay undiscovered for a week say they have had no closure, following an inquest into the deaths.

Former top student Joanne Thomas, 27, was found in bed alongside Harper at their home near Merthyr Tydfil in July.

The four-month-old had previously been on the "at risk register" due to a relationship of Ms Thomas's.

But relatives said she had started to turn her life around.

Acting coroner Andrew Barkley, who recorded an open verdict at the inquest in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, said: "There remains real doubt as to the cause of death. I cannot be sure exactly."

BBC Wales Today's Matt Murray asked Ms Thomas's sister, Rachel Ann Lewis, how the family felt after the verdicts.

