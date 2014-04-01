There is no need to re-mark GCSE English exam papers which received poor grades, a report by the Welsh government has concluded.

Schools were left shocked by poor results for exams taken in January, which will contribute towards pupils' final marks this summer.

Teachers and parents reacted angrily to what they claimed were "unexpectedly low grades" for exams.

The Conservatives said the report was little short of a "whitewash".

Education correspondent Arwyn Jones reports.