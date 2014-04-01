The cause of death of a mother and four month old baby who lay undiscovered for up to three weeks in their home remains unclear following an inquest, leaving their "devastated" family in torment.

Former straight-A student Joanne Thomas, 27, was found in bed with Harper at their Merthyr home in July.

Harper had previously been on the "at risk register" due to a volatile relationship Ms Thomas had been in.

But relatives said she had just moved and started to turn her life around.

Matt Murray reports.