The re-opening of seven Gwent police stations is aimed at providing the best service possible to the public, the local police and crime commissioner (PCC) said.

The stations are now open to the public five days a week from 9am to 5pm, with two other bases extending their hours.

PCC Ian Johnston said public access to police stations had been "high on the agenda" for many communities.

He urged people to make "effective use" of the re-opened stations.