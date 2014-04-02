BBC director general Lord Hall has told assembly members the corporation should try to improve the way it reflects national life in Wales.

And he said English language TV in Wales from all broadcasters had "eroded" for around a decade.

BBC programmes have also been accused by a Labour AM of "elementary errors" on devolution 15 years after it took place.

Leighton Andrews was questioning BBC Trust chairman Lord Patten at an assembly inquiry into the Welsh media.

It follows criticism of BBC network news and Question Time by the assembly presiding officer on Tuesday.