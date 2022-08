A deal has been reached to offer compensation to former Visteon workers who saw the value of their pensions slashed when the car parts firm went bust in 2009.

Visteon employed around 1,200 people at four factories across the UK.

The union Unite said it had concluded an agreement with Ford, which formerly owned Visteon.

The workers were employed at sites in Swansea, Belfast, Enfield in north London and Basildon, Essex.

David Cornock reports.