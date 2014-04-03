The mother of a teenage boy who has died in hospital after leaving a goodbye message has described her son's failure to cope with bullying.

Simon Brooks, 15, of Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf, died on Tuesday, four days after a suspected overdose.

Julie Brooks said her son had suffered bullying at both his current school, Y Pant, in Pontyclun, and former school Treorchy Comprehensive.

RCT council and the schools have been asked to respond to the allegations of bullying, but have not yet responded.

Natasha Llewellyn reports.