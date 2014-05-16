A man has been rescued from a 26ft (8m) cabin cruiser after it caught fire 600 metres off the Aberystwyth coast.

Part of the town's promenade has been cordoned off as a precaution amid fears a gas canister on board could explode.

The coastguard has since said that flares on the stricken vessel have been set off by the blaze.

The RNLI said one man was rescued at about 12:30 BST and taken to Bronglais Hospital as a precaution.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the alarm was raised shortly after 10:50 BST.

The boat was at anchor and the fire was being allowed to "burn out", they said