A mine manager offered to take rescuers underground moments after he escaped the flooded Gleision colliery.

Malcolm Fyfield managed to drag himself out of the drift mine after a planned explosion caused 650,000 gallons of water to rush in, killing four workers.

In police interviews Mr Fyfield also said there was a question over the validity of the mine plans, and he did not think there was a serious quantity of water in the area the men blasted.

Cemlyn Davies reports.

Pit manager offered to help rescuers