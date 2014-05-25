Emma Brown
Paralympian Emma Brown's 'honour' at being baton bearer

Double Paralympic champion powerlifter Emma Brown said taking part in the Queen's Baton Relay was a 'lovely honour'.

She said it gave her a chance to do something for Wales as she never got to compete in a Commonwealth Games.

She joined other baton bearers at Aberdare Park on Sunday.

