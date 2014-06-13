Passport
Newport passport office action call after backlog complaints

There are calls to reverse staff cuts at Newport's passport office, and for the centre's postal application processing services to be reinstalled, after a growing backlog of applications.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) raised the issue amid concerns some Welsh holidaymakers face having their holidays ruined due to delays which mean they may not receive their documents in time.

The UK government has announced new measures to address the serious backlog.

Matt Murray reports

