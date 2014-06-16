Wales rugby fans holding the banner at South Africa game
Wales' rugby fans fishing banner Twitter sensation

Many fans have travelled to South Africa to watch Wales and one group of supporters have become an internet sensation overnight.

Twelve rugby fans from Bedwas in Caerphilly county held up this banner before kick off on Saturday and it got re-tweeted more than 40,000 times.

But much to the disappointment of the men, it got called the best banner of the football world cup by mistake.

Kate Scott-Williams reports.

