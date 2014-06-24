Some fee-paying schools in Wales say they will follow the new GCSE courses for England rather than those set in Wales.

The Welsh Independent Schools Council (Wisc) told BBC Wales that it believed the Wales-specific courses starting next year "lack credibility and portability".

Wales is setting its own English, Welsh and maths courses as England scraps coursework for most subjects.

The Welsh government said its GCSEs would be credible and rigorous.

Education correspondent Arwyn Jones reports.