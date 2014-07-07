Video

The family of Denbigh pensioner missing on holiday in Greece are investigating a possible sighting of him from a day after he was due home.

Arthur Jones, 73, from Denbighshire, has not been seen since 19 June, two days after he arrived in Crete.

Local MP Chris Ruane said relatives had been told of a possible sighting on 25 June in the Souda Bay area near Chania, where Mr Jones was staying.

They are going to the area on Monday to hand out missing person leaflets.

Mr Ruane spoke to BBC Radio Wales presenter Oliver Hides on the Good Morning Wales programme.