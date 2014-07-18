weather forecast
Flood warning as Wales prepares for 'vicious storms'

Flood warnings have been issued as thunderstorms are expected to hit much of Wales on Saturday.

Torrential rain is forecast, with only the extreme west and north west of the country likely to escape the heaviest bursts.

The Met Office said frequent lightning, large hail and locally strong gusts were possible in places.

BBC Wales weather presenter Behnaz Akhgar gives the weekend's forecast.

