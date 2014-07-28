St Peter's Church, Lampeter Velfrey - photo by Dylan Moore
Village volunteers win Green Flag award for Lampeter Velfrey

The attractions of more than one hundred parks and public spaces across Wales have been recognised by the awarding of Green Flag status.

Keep Wales Tidy says the winning communities are praised for their facilities and commitment to delivering a high standard of quality.

Reporter Sarah Moore was given a tour of one of the winning villages - Lampeter Velfrey, near Narberth, in Pembrokeshire.

