Centre for Alternative Technology
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Machynlleth's Centre for Alternative Technology is 40

Forty years ago they described themselves as "crazy idealists", but now many of the green energies pioneered by staff at the Centre for Alternative Technology are mainstream.

It was set up by a radical community who launched the Green Movement in Britain in a disused Quarry in Machynlleth, Powys.

Matt Murray reports for BBC Wales Today.

  • 29 Jul 2014
Go to next video: Charity's call to tackle food waste