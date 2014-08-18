Video

Anti-fracking protesters have caused traffic disruption in Swansea by staging a demonstration at the entrance of a new university building under construction.

They claim that research into fracking will be carried out at Swansea University's New Energy Safety and Research Institute when the campus opens.

The university confirmed the UK and Welsh governments have funded research into all types of energy, which could include fracking.

The protest in Swansea finished at 13:00 BST.

Protester Jac Bastian claimed that local communities were opposed to the practice.