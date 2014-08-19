Media player
Butetown Carnival revival to boost community cohesion
A carnival, which once drew thousands of people to Cardiff each year, is to make a comeback after a 16-year break.
Butetown Carnival began in the 1960s but its attendance dwindled in the late 1990s and August 1998 saw the final parade take place.
Now the community is reviving the event on 25 August to celebrate the rich musical history and diverse culture of the area.
Steffan Messenger reports.
19 Aug 2014
