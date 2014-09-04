Video

Around 500 people are taking part in demonstration in Newport against the Nato summit being held in the city.

About 100 spent the night at a peace camp in the city's Tredegar Park ahead of the planned protest.

The numbers are low compared to earlier predictions of many thousands descending on the city.

They are marching from the city's cenotaph to the Coldra roundabout near the Celtic Manor Hotel, the main venue for the two-day summit.

A delegation will visit the venue to deliver messages expressing concern about Nato's policies.

Paul Heaney reports.