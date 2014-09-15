The family of a man who has been detained in an Indonesian jail has appealed for help to free him.

Mathew Davies, 25, travelled to the country last year from his home in Blackwood, near Caerphilly, to take up a job with a computer firm.

But the job did not work out and last month he was arrested by police for alleged immigration irregularities.

His mother, Yvonne, has said her son has little food and no clean water.

Caroline Evans reports.