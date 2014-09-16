Animals with bold personalities make accurate decisions faster than shy ones, a study by Swansea University scientists has claimed.

Researchers studied how stickleback fish negotiated mazes. It means that groups with bold leaders survive better.

Around 50 fish, searching out rewards of food, were studied as they explored the mazes. All the fish passed the test - but the bolder ones were quicker to complete it.

Behavioural scientist Dr Andrew King explained what we can learn from it.