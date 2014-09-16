People forced to pay extra to ensure they got a passport due to delays to the service this summer should be compensated, say MPs.

In a damning report, the Home Affairs Committee says there was a "complete management failure" at the highest levels of the agency.

The Passport Office said said it had faced unprecedented demand, with more than five million passports issued so far this year.

Paul Flynn, Labour MP for Newport West and a member of the select committee said the panic over the summer was like a surreal comedy sketch.