A father and son forced a vulnerable man to work unpaid at their farm every day for 13 years, a court has heard.

Darrell Simester, 44, had to work 15-hour-days living in squalid conditions at Cariad Farm at Peterstone near Newport, a jury was told.

Daniel Doran, 67, and David Daniel Doran, 42, deny charges of requiring Mr Simester to perform forced or compulsory labour between 2010 and 2013.

Caroline Evans reports.