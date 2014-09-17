Ron Davies and Andrew RT Davies debate impact of Scots vote
With just two days until Scotland votes whether to leave or remain in the UK, former Welsh secretary Ron Davies and leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies discuss how the outcome could affect Wales.
Topics of discussion include the future of the Barnett formula, which is use to allocate funding to devolved nations, and how Wales can evoke some of the political passion currently being felt in Scotland.
They spoke to Jamie Owen on BBC Wales Today.